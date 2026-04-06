Forget SIM Card Swaps And Roaming Bills: How Travel eSIMs Are Changing The Game For Indian Globetrotters

Indian travellers increasingly switch to eSIM technology for seamless and cost-effective international connectivity | Representational Image

The scene plays out at international airports across India every single day. A traveller lands in Dubai, Singapore, or London, switches on their smartphone, and immediately confronts a familiar dilemma: activate an expensive roaming pack from their Indian operator, spend precious time hunting down a local SIM card in an unfamiliar country, or simply stay offline until hotel Wi-Fi is available. For the growing millions of Indians travelling abroad each year, this frustrating ritual has been an accepted cost of going international.

Not for much longer. A technology known as the eSIM is rapidly making this entire process redundant, and Indian travellers — among the fastest-growing outbound travel demographics in the world — have plenty to gain.

The eSIM, Explained Simply

An eSIM is a digital SIM chip built directly into a smartphone. Unlike a physical nano-SIM that needs to be popped out and swapped, an eSIM can be activated remotely with a data plan in just a couple of minutes. There is no card to carry, no SIM ejector tool to fumble with at the airport, and no visit to a foreign telecom shop required.

The technology has been around since 2016 but has hit its stride in the last two years. Apple dropped the physical SIM tray entirely from the iPhone 14 series in the US, and major Android manufacturers — Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Xiaomi — now support eSIM across their flagship ranges. In India, where the smartphone market is one of the world’s largest and iPhone adoption is climbing fast, eSIM-ready devices are becoming the norm rather than the exception.

Why Indian Travellers Are Paying Too Much

India’s outbound travel numbers have been on a steep upward curve. An estimated 28–30 million Indians travelled internationally in recent years, with that figure expected to keep rising. The busiest corridors read like a highlights reel of the world’s most popular destinations: Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, Bali, the UK, continental Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, the Maldives, and increasingly Japan and South Korea.

Yet international roaming from Indian operators remains a significant pinch point. Daily roaming packs from Jio, Airtel, and Vi typically cost ₹500–1,500 for basic data, often with tight caps on usage. For a family of four travelling to Europe for ten days, the roaming bill alone could reach ₹20,000–60,000 — enough to cover a day’s hotel stay in many European cities. Even solo travellers on a week-long trip to Dubai or Southeast Asia routinely spend ₹3,500–10,000 on data alone.

The alternative — buying a local SIM abroad — comes with its own friction. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and much of Europe require ID verification, involve language barriers, and mean temporarily losing access to your Indian number. For first-time international travellers or older family members, the process can be genuinely stressful.

Travel eSIMs cut through all of this. A traveller heading out of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad can purchase an international data plan online before departure, activate it in minutes on their phone, and touch down abroad already connected — without disturbing their primary Indian SIM.

BazTel: Starting From ₹85, No App Required

Among the expanding field of travel eSIM providers, BazTel has carved out a niche by focusing on two priorities Indian travellers care deeply about: price and simplicity. The Australian-founded company offers data plans spanning more than 160 countries, with pricing starting from approximately ₹85 (US$1). For context, that is less than the cost of a cutting chai at most Mumbai airports.

What makes BazTel stand apart from competitors like Airalo, Holafly, and Saily is the installation experience. Most eSIM providers ask users to scan a QR code, download a dedicated app, or manually toggle through device settings — steps that trip up even tech-savvy users and are near-impossible for parents or grandparents joining a family holiday. BazTel has eliminated all of that with its one-click dashboard installation. Users buy a plan on the website, press one button, and the eSIM configures itself on the phone. No QR code. No app download. No technical steps whatsoever.

For a Mumbaikar planning a family trip to Dubai, a Pune-based IT professional heading to the US for an onsite project, or a group of college friends organising a trip to Thailand — that dead-simple experience makes a genuine difference. The entire setup takes under two minutes and works on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, OnePlus devices, and most other eSIM-compatible handsets.

Covering The Destinations Indians Love Most

BazTel’s network aligns closely with Indian travel patterns. The UAE — Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain the single most visited international destinations for Indian passport holders — is covered with affordable plans. So are Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia (including Bali), the backbone of Indian leisure travel in Asia. For European trips, coverage spans the UK, France, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, and the broader Schengen zone. The United States, Canada, and Australia — crucial for business, education, and family visits — are fully included, along with Japan, South Korea, and the Maldives.

Multi-country regional plans are especially useful for the increasingly common multi-stop Indian itinerary — a Europe trip covering Paris, Switzerland, and Rome, or a Southeast Asia circuit through Singapore, Bali, and Bangkok. One eSIM covers the entire journey without buying separate plans at each border.

Why The Timing Is Right

The broader eSIM industry is expanding rapidly. Airlines, online travel agencies like MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip, and global booking platforms are beginning to integrate eSIM offerings into their checkout flows. Mobile connectivity is becoming as standard a part of trip planning as booking flights and accommodation.

For Indian travellers, the financial incentive is particularly sharp. With the rupee under pressure against the dollar, euro, and dirham, every expense abroad is scrutinised. Swapping roaming charges of ₹500–1,500 per day for a pre-paid eSIM costing a fraction of that is one of the easiest budgeting wins available. As India’s middle class continues to grow and international travel becomes ever more mainstream, the demand for affordable, hassle-free connectivity is set to rise significantly.

The Bottom Line

The days of landing abroad and spending the first hour sorting out a phone connection are numbered. Travel eSIMs offer a faster, cheaper, and far less complicated path to staying connected overseas.

For the tens of millions of Indians heading overseas each year — for work, weddings, family, or leisure — providers like BazTel (baztel.co) offer a practical starting point: plans from ₹85 across 160+ countries, a one-click setup that takes under two minutes, and the reassurance of stepping off the plane already connected. When a working smartphone has become as essential to international travel as the passport itself, that kind of simplicity is worth far more than it costs.

Company Details

Company Name: BazTel Pty Ltd

Contact Person: Peter Basil

Email: marketing@baztel.co

Phone: +61 452 484 270

Address: Sydney, Australia

Website: https://baztel.co