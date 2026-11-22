The Bombay High Court allowed Blink Digital to approach Meta afresh but declined to order the immediate restoration of its disabled social media accounts | PTI

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: The Bombay High Court has refused to direct Meta Platforms Inc to restore the Facebook and Instagram accounts of a digital advertising agency that were disabled in August this year over alleged violations of the social media giant’s advertising policies.

Justice Sandeep Marne, on November 20, while rejecting the plea by Blink Digital India Pvt Ltd for interim relief, observed that there was prima facie material indicating that the company had attempted to attract advertisers by promising services that violated Meta’s policies, including ‘ban-free’ advertising accounts and unlimited spending limits.

“The Plaintiff does not have any right to do business with Meta. Plaintiff cannot insist that it must be permitted to use Meta’s platforms for its advertising business,” the court observed.

However, the court permitted Blink Digital to approach Meta afresh with an assurance that it would comply with the platform’s policies. It directed Meta to consider such a request and communicate its decision within two weeks of receiving it.

Meta Disabled Thousands Of Advertising Accounts

The agency had approached the High Court after Meta disabled its four Business Manager accounts on August 4, along with around 9,000 advertising accounts and other business assets. Its corporate Facebook and Instagram pages were also disabled subsequently.

Seeking restoration of the accounts, the company argued that Meta had not provided specific reasons for the action or given it a proper opportunity to challenge the decision. It also alleged that Meta had supplied different sets of reasons at different stages.

Opposing the plea, Meta argued that the agency had repeatedly violated its advertising and community standards by promoting services such as ‘no-ban’ accounts, rental advertising accounts and unlimited spending limits. It also relied on advertisements allegedly promoting misleading loans, prohibited drugs, gambling and sexually suggestive content.

Court Notes Repeated Policy Violations

The court noted that the agency’s own submissions showed that around 500 advertising accounts were suspended in February 2026, followed by another 140 between May and July. It observed that the agency’s repeated offers to remove non-compliant clients indicated that it was aware of policy violations.

The judge held that Meta was justified in disabling the accounts to protect its users and prevent the agency from gaining an unfair advantage over competitors.

The court also rejected the agency’s argument that procedural lapses under the Information Technology Rules entitled it to immediate restoration.

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Meta Directed To Preserve Agency's Data

As an interim protection, the court directed Meta not to delete or destroy the agency’s data and records until it decides its restoration request. This protection will end if the agency does not approach Meta within four weeks or if its request is rejected.

The agency has also sought Rs 1,000 crore in damages in its suit.

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