The Maharashtra government has withdrawn its legal challenge to central food safety regulations after informing the Bombay High Court of its decision | File Photo

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: The Maharashtra government has withdrawn its petition before the Bombay High Court challenging the validity of central food safety regulations, which it had alleged undermined the powers of state authorities and created a parallel enforcement mechanism.

The plea came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna on November 21. Advocate General Milind Sathe informed the court that the state wished to withdraw the petition.

Government Pleader Neha Bhide also submitted that the decision had been taken on the instructions of the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The bench recorded the statement and permitted the withdrawal.

The withdrawal reportedly followed an outreach by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for an out-of-court resolution of the dispute.

Petition Challenged Central Regulations

The petition, filed through the State Commissioner of Food Safety in September, alleged that the Centre and FSSAI had gradually dismantled the decentralised regulatory framework envisaged under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Under the Act, licensing and enforcement powers primarily rest with state commissioners and their designated officers.

Maharashtra had challenged the 2011 Licensing Regulations, 2018 Recruitment Regulations and 2026 Amendment Regulations, questioning the authority of the FSSAI chief executive officer to create posts such as Central Food Safety Officer and Central Licensing Authority.

It argued that the CEO’s enforcement powers were limited to imported food articles and did not extend to domestic food businesses through a separate central mechanism.

State Objected To Inspection Restrictions

The state had also contested a May 12, 2023, FSSAI directive prohibiting state food safety officers from inspecting establishments holding central licences, claiming it curtailed their statutory powers. It further alleged that the online Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal was being used to bring food businesses under central control.

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Licensing Threshold Notifications Challenged

Additionally, the petition challenged notifications issued on March 10 and 13 revising licensing turnover thresholds without inviting prior public objections, allegedly violating Section 23 of the General Clauses Act.

The state had sought to quash the regulations, stay the 2023 directive and restore access to licensing databases for state authorities.

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