The Bombay High Court has directed investigating agencies and state authorities to examine alleged financial irregularities affecting Sinhgad Education Society and its educational institutions | File Photo

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: Observing that such large-scale financial irregularities in the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) could not have taken place without the knowledge or involvement of government officials, the Bombay High Court has raised serious questions about the role of the state machinery in the alleged diversion of funds.

The court said it would not rule out the possibility of officials being part of a nexus to siphon off public money and directed investigating agencies to examine their role.

“If we find that state officials are also involved, then we will investigate them also. All their nexus and connections,” a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale remarked, describing the case as a “very peculiar” one involving a “systematic modus operandi”.

Employees Await Over Rs 400 Crore In Dues

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions filed by teaching and non-teaching employees of 44 institutions run by STES over non-payment of salaries and retirement benefits for nearly eight years. The outstanding dues payable to employees are stated to exceed Rs 400 crore.

Early this month, the HC had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax authorities to investigate the financial affairs of the society and its trustees, including the possibility of funds being siphoned off to other businesses or outside the country.

Court Questions Government Fund Disbursement

The bench was particularly concerned over the alleged disbursement of around Rs 169 crore by the state government to companies without proper records or utilisation certificates.

Questioning the education department, the court said: “It is taxpayers’ money. You don’t have any record? You just put the money in a pool account and forget it.”

The court also questioned the transfer of around Rs 149 crore as advances to companies linked to trustee Prashant Vithoba Navale and directed the authorities to initiate appropriate proceedings. It sought details of the transactions, including when the advances were made and how the money was utilised.

The bench noted that despite earlier directions, the society had failed to provide complete details of the movable and immovable assets of its trustees. It also directed all the trustees to file a fresh affidavit disclosing their financial dealings with Indian entities.

Trustee's Foreign Citizenship Questioned

The court has asked the Charity Commissioner to inform whether a foreign national can continue to be a trustee of a trust here, after it was informed that one of the trustees had taken Dubai citizenship.

HC Orders Inspection Of All 44 Institutions

Expressing concern over the plight of students, the court directed the education department to inspect all 44 institutions and submit details of their academic functioning and the status of students. It noted that a medical college had almost come to a standstill, affecting 810 students, including 750 undergraduates.

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“We cannot be oblivious to the educational needs of students. We do not want any student to suffer an academic loss,” the bench said.

The court also directed banks to disclose details of accounts and transactions, particularly the handling of nearly Rs 60 crore received from the state government.

The matter will be heard on November 25.

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