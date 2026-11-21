The Bombay High Court questioned the maintainability of a fresh petition after noting that similar allegations had already been considered in an earlier PIL | File Photo

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Friday indicated that it would dismiss with costs a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against Parth Pawar in connection with the alleged Mundhwa land scam, after noting that an earlier petition raising similar issues had already been rejected. Following the court’s observations, the petitioner withdrew the plea.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna questioned the petitioner, Hemant Patil, over filing a fresh petition on grounds that had already been considered by the court.

Court Questions Fresh PIL

The bench asked how another PIL raising the same issues could be entertained after an earlier petition had been dismissed. It also pulled up the petitioner for approaching the court without proper research and preparation.

Public prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh informed the court that a similar PIL had already been dismissed. She also opposed the petition, pointing out that the petitioner had no direct connection with the matter.

Plea Alleges Police Inaction

The plea alleged that Pune Police had failed to register an FIR against Pawar despite receiving a complaint and were shielding him due to his political influence.

It further claimed that Pawar held nearly 99 per cent stake in Amadea Enterprises, while the police had registered an FIR only against shareholders holding the remaining one per cent stake. The petitioner alleged that despite Pawar’s substantial shareholding, no action had been taken against him.

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The PIL sought directions to initiate action against Pawar, alleging that Pune Police were deliberately avoiding his prosecution.

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