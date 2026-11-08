NCP Merger Speculation Intensifies As Parth Pawar Meets Sharad Pawar For Second Consecutive Day At Silver Oak | File Photo

Mumbai: Political speculation over a possible merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) intensified on Sunday after Parth Pawar, son of late Ajit Pawar, visited NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence for the second consecutive day.

Parth Pawar Visits Silver Oak For Second Consecutive Day

Parth arrived at Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence on Sunday , a day after holding a meeting with the veteran leader on Saturday. The back-to-back meetings have fuelled speculation about a possible reunion of the two NCP factions.

On Saturday, Parth had met Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak, where NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and MLA Jitendra Awhad were also present. The meeting reportedly lasted around one-and-a-half hours.

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Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's cousin Rajendra Pawar said he was not fully aware of the discussions surrounding the proposed merger. He said he had learnt that NCP leader Praful Patel had held discussions on the issue when Sharad Pawar was unwell.

Rajendra Pawar said opinions on the merger could differ among family members, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar. He added that he was unaware whether the two factions would merge or, if they did, whether the reunited party would continue supporting the BJP-led government.

He indicated that November 10 could be significant, saying he had heard that the leadership might make an announcement on the proposed merger and clarify its political stand, including whether the party would participate in the government.

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