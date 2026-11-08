Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Borewell Drilling Deadline For Farmers Protecting Fruit Orchards Till December 15 Amid Drought

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major relief to farmers facing severe losses due to drought, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced an extension of the deadline for borewell drilling in areas where fruit orchards are at risk. Farmers in such areas will be allowed to drill borewells until December 15, while the blanket ban on drilling elsewhere will continue.

Government Allows Borewell Drilling To Protect Fruit Orchards

Fadnavis said the decision was taken as a special measure to protect fruit orchards, which take nearly 10 to 12 years to mature and start yielding produce. Failure to provide adequate water at this critical stage could cause irreparable losses to farmers.

"If we fail to save these orchards now, farmers will suffer huge losses. Therefore, we have decided to temporarily lift the ban on borewell drilling in selected areas where fruit orchards need protection. However, the ban will not be lifted across the state," Fadnavis said.

Government Aims To Ensure Water Supply For Orchards Till May 2027

He stressed that the government aims to ensure water availability for these orchards until May next year. He also clarified that there is no ban on flashing, while restrictions on deepening existing borewells will remain and require permission.

The Chief Minister said he had interacted with farmers on Saturday night and subsequently held discussions with sarpanches from the taluka to understand local issues concerning agriculture, roads, lakes and other infrastructure. Several demands and suggestions were submitted, and the government would examine them and initiate necessary action. He added that some of the demands were already covered under announced government schemes.

Drought Severely Affects Orange Orchards, Cotton And Soybean Crops

Referring to his visit to a farmer's family, Fadnavis said the drought had severely affected their orange orchards, cotton and soybean crops. The family had three landholders, all of whom had benefited from the farm loan waiver scheme.

He said the family's determination to overcome the crisis had given him confidence and valuable lessons about the resilience of farmers despite difficult circumstances.

Fadnavis also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating his interaction with the farmer's family, saying the Prime Minister's concern for farmers, women and persons with disabilities inspired the government to prioritise their issues.

On irrigation, the Chief Minister said the government had completed 97 pending irrigation projects and approved the remaining ones. The state plans to raise a loan of Rs 15,000 crore to complete the balance work, which would significantly benefit farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

He also said the government was considering expanding solar fencing arrangements to protect farmers living near forests from attacks by wild animals, including gaurs.

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