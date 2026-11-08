Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Receives Modified Automatic-Door Non-AC Local Prototype For Fresh Safety Trials |

Mumbai: In a step towards improving passenger safety on the suburban railway network, Central Railway has received an upgraded prototype of a non-AC local train fitted with automatic doors. The rake, manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has arrived in Mumbai after undergoing technical modifications. It will now undergo a fresh round of trials before being considered for passenger operations. Meanwhile, the first prototype currently stationed at Kurla car shed will also be sent to Chennai for necessary modifications, senior Central Railway officials said.

RDSO Flags Technical Issues During Preliminary Trials In August

The move follows technical shortcomings identified during the preliminary trials of the first prototype in August. The modified rake was earlier sent back to ICF after the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) pointed out certain issues during testing. The initial trials of one of the prototype rakes were conducted on the 63.27-km Khajuraho-Mahoba section, under the Jhansi division, along the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border. The two prototype non-AC rakes were developed at ICF as part of the plan to introduce automatic-door suburban trains in Mumbai. The initiative was announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the June 2025 train accident between Diva and Mumbra, which once again highlighted the safety risks faced by commuters travelling near open train doors.

Automatic-Door Locals Planned After June 2025 Diva-Mumbra Train Accident

The upgraded rake will undergo several technical and safety assessments before being cleared for passenger service. One of the key tests will be the Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR), which examines vibrations, coach movements, running stability and passenger comfort at different speeds. The interaction between wheels and tracks will also be studied. Other tests will assess normal and emergency braking systems, acceleration, suspension, bogie performance, electrical systems and the functioning of automatic doors. The train has been developed using the basic coach design of AC local trains, making extensive testing essential before its introduction.

No immediate rollout

The arrival of the modified rake does not mean that Mumbai commuters will get to travel in closed-door non-AC locals immediately. The train will have to clear all prescribed trials and safety inspections, followed by the necessary fitness certification. Only after the test results are found satisfactory will the process of introducing it into regular passenger service move forward. The automatic-door system is expected to reduce the risk of passengers falling from moving trains, a persistent safety concern on Mumbai's overcrowded suburban network. However, commuters will have to wait until the testing and approval process is completed.

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