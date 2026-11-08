Maharashtra Pushes To Open Latur & Baramati Airports For All-Weather Flight Operations | X @MadcMihan

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd. (MADC) has set the wheels in motion to upgrade the existing airstrips at Latur and Baramati into fully operational hubs for commercial non-scheduled flights. The state aviation body aims to enable all-weather night landings and the possibility of accommodating turboprop aircraft for scheduled commercial services.

MADC Invites Consultants To Prepare Airport Modernisation Plans

According to an official tender document released by the state aviation department, MADC is looking for expert consulting firms to oversee the entire transformation process – ranging from initial engineering plans and government regulatory approvals to on-ground supervision during construction.

The project aims to enable both facilities to handle flight operations under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR). This will allow aircraft to take-off and land safely using cockpit instruments and ground navigation aids during poor visibility, night-time or bad weather, rather than relying solely on visual cues. Additionally, the state is evaluating the possibility of accommodating larger 70-to-80-seater turboprop aircraft to make the airports commercially viable for wider regional travel.

Latur And Baramati Airports: Existing Runway Length And Infrastructure

Latur Airport currently spans roughly 135.8 hectares. Its current infrastructure includes a 1,700m-long runway with a width of 30 meters, a small terminal and Air Traffic Control (ATC) building covering 865.32 sq.m., a single taxi track and an apron. Similarly, Baramati Airport occupies a larger land area of 181 hectares, with a 1,770m runway that can be extended up to 2,350 meters. It has two dedicated aircraft parking aprons and a basic 148 sq.m. terminal building.

Despite existing airstrips in both locations, significant upgrades are required to meet civil aviation standards. To make it possible, MADC aims to spend Rs 56 crore for Latur Airport and Rs 64 crore for Baramati Airport.

Runways, Taxiways And Safety Areas To Be Upgraded

The appointed consultant will be tasked with planning, designing, and preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) – the blueprint for all structural and operational improvements. The modernization plan covers airside infrastructure, including upgradation and recarpeting of the runways, taxiways and aprons to handle heavier aircraft safely, along with the construction of a standardised Runway End Safety Areas – specially prepared safety zones at the ends of runways designed to reduce the risk of damage if an aircraft overshoots – along with new perimeter roads, drainage systems and secure boundary walls with watch towers.

Passenger Terminals, VIP Lounges And ATC Towers To Get Modern Facilities

The upgrade will also include other passenger and ground facilities like expanding the passenger terminal buildings to comfortably handle departure, arrival and security screening flows. The plans include dedicated VIP lounges, accessibility ramps, baggage handling belts and upgraded Air Traffic Control (ATC) towers. The state also aims to assess the commercial viability of the airport by studying local traffic trends to design commercial space models within the terminal areas to generate revenue.

The revamp of both the airports will witness the installation of specialised runway lighting systems, illuminated wind indicators and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) lights. These glide-path lights help pilots visually confirm they are on the correct slope during an approach. Additionally, modern luggage X-ray machines, passenger screening doors, automated fire alarm networks, solar energy panels for sustainable power supply and advanced navigation/IT equipment will also be installed.

The work will be executed in two parts with the first six months dedicated to planning and design like site surveys, master planning, environmental clearances, DGCA licensing applications and finalising contractor tender packages. The next 18-month phase will be allocated for the construction overlooked by the project management consultancy.

Once completed, the upgraded airports are expected to boost regional trade, facilitate smoother charter services and seamlessly connect Latur and Baramati to the broader national aviation grid.

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