Massive Blaze At Ulhasnagar Landfill Raises Health Concerns; Residents Demand Round-The-Clock Medical Facility |

Ulhasnagar: As the city prepares to celebrate Diwali a massive fire at the Khadi Khadan dumping ground in Camp 5 has plunged the surrounding localities into a blanket of thick smoke, raising serious concerns over public health. The blaze which has engulfed a huge accumulation of nearly six lakh metric tonnes of garbage has sent dense potentially toxic fumes across nearby residential areas, putting thousands of residents at risk. Firefighters are making strenuous efforts to bring the fire under control.

Ulhasnagar Landfill Receives 400 Metric Tonnes Of Garbage Every Day

The dumping ground which has been operational since 2017 receives approximately 400 metric tonnes of garbage from Ulhasnagar every day. With no adequate space for waste disposal the accumulated garbage has grown into a massive mound leaving the landfill severely overloaded. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) reportedly spends over Rs 25 crore annually on garbage collection and levelling operations.

Despite repeated civic efforts, the growing volume of waste continues to pose a major challenge. Ahead of Diwali, Mayor Ashwini Nikam had reviewed the city's sanitation arrangements and directed officials to take necessary measures. The civic body has also initiated biomining of accumulated waste. However the presence of large quantities of plastic, textile scraps and wooden material is suspected to have contributed to the fire, according to preliminary assessments.

Residents demand round-the-clock medical facility

The recurring fires at the dumping ground coupled with the foul stench emanating from the site during the monsoon, have made life difficult for residents of neighbouring localities. Local people said thousands of people had been forced to move out of the area due to persistent pollution and unbearable living conditions.

Residents of Mahatma Phule Colony, Nagasen Nagar, Lal Chakki, Gaikwad Pada and Sahyadri Nagar are among those facing the impact of the smoke and pollution.

With the latest fire intensifying fears over the health of residents, citizens have demanded that the municipal corporation establish a round-the-clock dispensary near the dumping ground to provide free medical treatment. Residents say immediate intervention is essential to protect people living in the vicinity from the continuing threat posed by the landfill.

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