Maharashtra Govt Approves Seventh Pay Commission's S-6 Scale For 12 KDMT Technical Assistants After 16 Years |

Kalyan: Ending a 16-year-long struggle over pay disparity the Maharashtra Government has approved an upgraded pay scale for 12 technical assistants working in the workshop department of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT). Through an order issued on November 6, 2026, the government sanctioned the S-6 pay level under the Seventh Pay Commission, bringing significant relief to the employees who had been seeking a revision since 2010.

ITI-Qualified Employees Were Performing Technical Duties On Lower Pay Scale

The disparity arose from the difference between the employees' technical responsibilities and their existing pay structure. Although their official designation is assistant, all 12 employees possess Industrial Training Institute (ITI) qualifications and are entrusted with technical work, including the maintenance and repair of buses in the KDMT workshop. Despite performing these specialised duties, they continued to receive a comparatively lower pay scale.

Seeking to address this long-standing anomaly, the Transport Workers' Employees Union (recognised) had been consistently pursuing the matter with the state government for the past 16 years. The union submitted representations and maintained correspondence with the concerned authorities to secure an appropriate pay grade for the technically qualified employees.

Ravi Patil, Eknath Shinde And Shrikant Shinde Help Secure Approval

The sustained efforts led by union president Ravi Patil have finally yielded results. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr Shrikant Shinde also played an important role in taking up the employees' demand and facilitating the government's approval.

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As per the government order, the 12 technical assistants will be eligible for the S-6 pay level under the Seventh Pay Commission. However, the revised pay benefit will be extended only after the verification of their prescribed educational and technical qualifications. The employees will have to meet the eligibility conditions specified by the government before receiving the revised scale.

The additional financial burden arising from the implementation of the revised pay structure will have to be borne by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) from its own budget.

The approval is being seen as a major breakthrough for the employees, whose demand remained pending for over a decade and a half despite repeated representations. It also addresses a long-standing pay disparity between their technical responsibilities and remuneration.

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