Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Celebrates Diwali With Tribal And Farming Families In Shahapur Village |

Thane: In a gesture of solidarity with farmers facing crop losses due to adverse natural conditions and the threat of drought Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik celebrated Diwali with tribal and farming families in Karpatwadi (Dhadre) village in Shahapur taluka of Thane district on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja.

Minister's Visit Follows Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's Appeal

The visit was in response to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's appeal to members of his Cabinet to celebrate Diwali with farmers in their villages against the backdrop of drought concerns and agricultural distress. Acting on the appeal, Naik visited the village interacted with residents and assured them that the state government stood firmly with farmers during the difficult period.

During the visit the minister toured agricultural fields and inspected paddy, urad, nagli (finger millet) and khurasani crops to assess the impact of adverse weather conditions. He also spoke to farmers about the difficulties they were facing and took stock of the damage to their crops.

Tribal Families Receive Ration Kits And Diwali Gifts

The Dhadre Gram Panchayat welcomed and felicitated the minister. On the occasion, ration kits containing essential food grains and Diwali gifts were distributed among tribal families.

Addressing a gathering of villagers former MLA Pandurang Barora assured farmers that sincere efforts would be made to secure 100 per cent compensation for all those affected by crop losses. He said their demands and grievances would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister to ensure that they received appropriate relief.

Former Union Minister Kapil Patil, Shahapur Deputy Conservator of Forests Dipesh Malhotra, Block Development Officer B.H. Rathod, Taluka Agriculture Officer Kumar Jadhav, Kinavli Assistant Sub-Inspector Nitin Khairnar, Sunil Shinde, Bhaskar Jadhav, Nagar Panchayat group leader Vivek Narvekar, Ram Jagare, Sharad Umavane, Tanaji Pansare and Sunil Lakade were among those present. Officials from the Forest, Revenue and Agriculture departments and local representatives also attended.

The state government has been undertaking relief measures through crop-loss compensation direct financial assistance, emergency funds and various agriculture-related schemes. Naik's visit was aimed at reassuring farmers and tribal families that their concerns would be taken up with the administration and the government.

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