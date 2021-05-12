Western Railway continues to serve the nation by running Oxygen Express trains

Keeping in pace with Indian Railways efforts of running Oxygen Express trains to various states across the country, Western Railway has run one more Oxygen Express carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) on May 5, 2021 thereby strengthening the united fight against COVID-19 and for bringing relief to the COVID patients. Till now, Western Railway has run total five Oxygen Express trains transporting 476.51 tonnes LMO. Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western Railway is closely monitoring the running of these trains due to which these trains are being run by giving top priority. They are provided through corridors for smooth and faster movement. It has resulted in running of Oxygen Express trains at higher speed of 50-53 kmph.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 5th May, 2021, Western Railway ran one more Oxygen Express train to Delhi. This Oxygen Express departed from Hapa in Gujarat at 04.45 hrs on 5th May, 2021 for Delhi Cantt., containing 5 tankers which contained about 104 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen. These Tankers are provided by M/s Reliance Industries, Jamnagar. It will reach Delhi Cantt. in the morning of 6th May, 2021 after covering a distance of 1230 km. Thakur stated that till now, Western Railway has run 5 Oxygen Express trains & transported 476.51 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). The Oxygen Express trains which started on May 4, 2021