Western Railway takes major steps to control trespassing and minimise casualties

Western Railway has taken several measures to control the menace of trespassing and in turn has succeeded in reducing the cases of run over and injuries over WR’s Mumbai suburban section. Under the able leadership and guidance of Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western Railway has worked in mission mode to tackle this problem by adopting multipronged initiatives. Alok Kansal has been constantly monitoring and reviewing the implementation of various measures to effectively deal with the problem to minimise the casualties due to it mainly on the Mumbai’s suburban section. Kansal has stressed upon working on 'Zero death Mission' to save precious lives. Due to his motivation, Western Railway has implemented various initiatives in this regard. This has been showing positive results with tremendous decline in the number of casualties due trespassing over WR’s suburban section which have come down to 222 in 2020-21 from 528 in 2019-20.