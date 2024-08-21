West Bengal Government Allows Conditional Potato Export To Other States

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday approved the export of potatoes up to 2 lakh tonnes to other states in a week, a minister said.

Export Of Potatoes Lifted

The decision was taken at a review meeting held in the state secretariat 'Nabanna', where various stakeholders were present.

Following spiralling of potato prices in June, the West Bengal government restricted export of the tuber to other states. Irked with the decision, potato traders also went on strike for a few days that month.

"In today's meeting, the chief minister agreed to allow the export of up to two lakh metric tonnes of potatoes in a week. One lakh metric tonnes can be exported from North Bengal and another one lakh from South Bengal. However, the neighbouring states must first raise a demand," Agri-Marketing Minister Becharam Manna told PTI.

Representatives of the Progressive Potato Traders' Association and Cold Storage Association were present at the meeting.

Manna added that Banerjee would review the impact of the export on price in our state after a week.

Focus On Prices

Progressive Potato Traders' Association Secretary Lalu Mukherjee said after the meeting said the chief minister has agreed to begin exports to neighbouring states from Wednesday but insisted that the price of the tuber should not rise above the current level.

Manna also mentioned that the chief minister appreciated North Bengal potato traders for not joining the strike against the government's decision to halt exports while criticising South Bengal traders for their past strikes.

Traders and cold storage officials had urged the government to allow exports to protect farmers from potential losses.

However, Manna noted that the government was monitoring traders closely, as the high prices were not benefiting farmers, who had sold their produce at Rs 14 per kg.