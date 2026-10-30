Welspun Living Reports Massive Q2 Profit Surge To ₹169 Crore, Revenue Up 16.9% On Strong Home Textile Exports

Welspun Living |

Mumbai: Welspun Living Ltd announced on 30 October 2026 that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 soared to ₹169.66 crore, a significant increase from ₹14.86 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Consolidated total income for the quarter reached ₹2,869.90 crore, up from ₹2,455.66 crore year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹225.82 crore, compared to ₹23.82 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased to ₹2,838.12 crore from ₹2,440.91 crore year-on-year. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹2,636.77 crore, rising from ₹2,431.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) after exceptional items for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹1.80, up from ₹0.13 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS after exceptional items also increased to ₹1.80 from ₹0.13 year-on-year.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹332.27 crore, a significant rise from ₹104.16 crore in the previous half year. Total consolidated income for the six-month period was ₹5,698.06 crore, up from ₹4,740.07 crore year-on-year. Profit before tax for the half year was ₹446.18 crore, compared to ₹147.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Exceptional Items

The company noted an exceptional item for the quarter due to an impact from a flood in its Vapi plant, amounting to ₹7.16 crore. This event was also disclosed in the half-year results.

Management Commentary

Dipali Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of Welspun Group, stated that the company delivered 16.9% revenue growth and expanded EBITDA margins to 12.9%. She added that the company achieved a net-cash position, supported by improved cash conversion.

Other Highlights

The company achieved a net-cash position, compared to a net debt of ₹775 crore in March 2026. Cash conversion cycle improved to 44 days from 82 days in March 2026. Home textile exports grew by 18.3% year-on-year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.