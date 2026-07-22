Mumbai Rains: Long-Distance Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated On Western Railway After Bank Slip On Vapi-Udvada Section | file pic

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall across Mumbai and neighbouring districts severely affected Western Railway operations on Wednesday, disrupting several long-distance train services after a bank slip between Udvada and Pardi on the Vapi-Udvada section. Railway authorities said all down-direction trains were being regulated, resulting in delays and multiple service cancellations.

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According to the Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway, Mumbai, persistent rainfall on the Vapi-Udvada stretch has affected train movement. "Due to heavy rainfall in the Vapi-Udvada section, regulation of all trains running in the down direction is being carried out, due to which trains are running late," the official said.

Western Railway said the disruption was caused by bank sliding between Udvada (UVD) and Pardi (PAD) at Km 184/8-10, forcing the cancellation, short-termination and reversal of several passenger and express trains. Among the services cancelled was the 69153 Umbergaon Road-Valsad passenger train.

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Details On Trains Affected

Several trains were short-terminated and reversed, including the Ahmedabad-Bandra Terminus (12934), which was terminated at Valsad before returning as the 12933 Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad service. Similarly, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central (12932) was terminated at Navsari, while the Bhuj-Dadar (20908) was terminated at Surat and the Ajmer-Bandra Terminus (12996) at Valsad. Other affected services included trains operating between Borivali, Vapi, Dahanu Road, Vadodara and Mumbai Central.

Passengers travelling on affected routes have been advised to check the latest train status before commencing their journey, as restoration work continues on the affected section.

Local Trains Services Running Smoothly

Meanwhile, suburban railway services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region remained largely operational despite the adverse weather. Western Railway said Churchgate-Dahanu Road suburban services and trains on the Mahim-Goregaon Harbour corridor were running normally. Central Railway also confirmed that services on its Main Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line and Port Line were operational, though minor delays were reported on some suburban routes.

Railway officials have urged passengers travelling on long-distance trains to verify the latest train schedules, cancellations and diversions through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or the Indian Railways enquiry portal before leaving for the station.

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