Mumbai Rains: Moderate To Heavy Showers Lash SoBo, Suburbs As Monsoon Makes Strong Comeback; Orange Alert Issued |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday morning as monsoon activity intensified across the city. Several areas, including Andheri, Powai, Malad, Kandivali, Mulund, Bandra, Sion and Mahalaxmi, received heavy overnight rainfall. In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for today, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

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Today's Weather Update

Morning visuals from Marine Drive showed dark clouds blanketing the city as steady rain continued across several parts of Mumbai. According to the IMD, Mumbai city and its suburbs are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with heavy rain throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 29°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C.

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The weather department has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Authorities have cautioned that low-lying areas could witness waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion and possible disruption to suburban rail services.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued a high tide alert, warning that the combination of heavy rainfall and high tide could result in seawater entering low-lying coastal areas. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also affecting Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, with isolated very heavy downpours likely to cause localised flooding.

The impact of the rainfall was visible on Mumbai's roads, with traffic moving slowly on the Western Express Highway near Goregaon and Vile Parle, while congestion was also reported on the Eastern Express Highway between Vikhroli and the Mulund-Thane stretch due to the persistent showers.

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Local Train Services Largely Operational

Suburban rail services largely remained operational, although passengers reported delays of 15 to 20 minutes on the Central Railway network. Western Railway services were operating normally, while authorities continued to monitor the situation.

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Are Schools & Colleges Closed?

Despite the inclement weather, schools and colleges across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar remained open, as neither the BMC nor other civic authorities announced a city-wide holiday. Officials said no major disruption warranting closure had been reported.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI,in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'Good' category following the recent spell of rainfall. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 36 on Wednesday morning, indicating minimal impact on public health. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while higher readings indicate progressively deteriorating air quality.

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