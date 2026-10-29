Vedanta Power Q2 Results, Company Swings To ₹83 Crore Profit From ₹1,689 Crore Loss; Revenue Jumps 38%

Vedanta Power posted Rs 83 crore consolidated profit in Q2 FY27 against a Rs 1,689 crore. |

Mumbai: Vedanta Power Limited, formerly known as Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 83 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with a net loss of Rs 1,689 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations increased 38.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,908 crore from Rs 2,104 crore, according to its unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Revenue Growth

Vedanta Power's total income rose to Rs 2,919 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 2,106 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses increased to Rs 2,817 crore from Rs 2,296 crore. Power and fuel charges stood at Rs 2,237 crore, against Rs 1,699 crore in the year-ago period.

Finance costs rose to Rs 200 crore from Rs 172 crore.

The company reported a profit of Rs 102 crore before exceptional items and tax, compared with a loss of Rs 190 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit Turnaround

The company's return to profitability came alongside a sharp reduction in exceptional losses.

Net exceptional losses declined to Rs 23 crore during the September quarter from Rs 2,067 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Profit before tax stood at Rs 79 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 2,257 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to Rs 421 crore from Rs 190 crore.

Basic earnings per share stood at Rs 0.21, compared with a loss per share of Rs 4.32 in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential Recovery

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Vedanta Power swung to a net profit of Rs 83 crore from a loss of Rs 423 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 11.5 percent from Rs 2,607 crore, while total income rose from Rs 2,616 crore to Rs 2,919 crore.

Exceptional losses declined from Rs 487 crore in the preceding quarter to Rs 23 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 2026, Vedanta Power reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 340 crore, narrowing from Rs 1,601 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 34.8 percent to Rs 5,515 crore from Rs 4,090 crore.

Total income stood at Rs 5,535 crore, compared with Rs 4,097 crore, while EBITDA increased to Rs 712 crore from Rs 607 crore.

Corporate Developments

The company said its financial statements reflect the demerger of Vedanta Limited's merchant power undertaking, which became effective on May 1, 2026.

The company also disclosed that its group had recognised an exceptional loss relating to a Supreme Court-imposed penalty and applicable late-payment surcharge during the half-year.

Statutory auditors Walker Chandiok & Co LLP issued an unmodified limited-review conclusion on the financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.