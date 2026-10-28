Vedanta Reports Record Q2 PAT Of ₹6,202 Crore, Net Debt Reduced By ₹4,624 Crore, Interim Dividend Declared

Vedanta |

Mumbai: Vedanta Limited announced on Monday that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of financial year 2027 rose by 151% year-on-year to ₹6,202 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 57% year-on-year to ₹25,812 crore for the same period.

Q2 FY27 Financial Highlights

The company’s quarterly EBITDA stood at ₹9,938 crore, an increase of 106% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 60%, up by 1055 basis points year-on-year and 293 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

Read Also Power Mech Projects Secures ₹327.35 Crore Order From Vedanta Aluminium Metal

Half-Yearly Performance

For the first half of FY27, Vedanta reported a PAT of ₹11,496 crore, up 151% year-on-year. Half-yearly revenue reached ₹49,268 crore, marking a 54% increase year-on-year.

Debt Reduction and Liquidity

Net debt was reduced by ₹4,624 crore quarter-on-quarter to ₹3,675 crore, from ₹8,299 crore in June 2026. This reduction was primarily driven by cash flow from operations, improving the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio to 0.1x from 0.3x in Q1 FY27. The company maintained strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents at ₹26,622 crore.

Operational Milestones

During the quarter, Zinc International commissioned Gamsberg Phase II, increasing its total metal in concentrate (MIC) capacity to 500 ktpa. FACOR successfully extracted its first tonne of underground ore from Ostapal Mines. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.

Read Also Vedanta Doubles South Africa Zinc Output To 5 Lakh Tonnes With ₹5,000 Crore Investment

Management Commentary

Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, noted the strong operational performance, including record mined metal production at Zinc India and successful commissioning of Gamsberg Phase II. Ajay Goel, Group CFO, Vedanta, highlighted the record financial performance and strong cash generation that led to the significant debt reduction.

Credit Ratings

Both ICRA and CRISIL reaffirmed Vedanta Limited’s credit rating at AA+/Stable. The company’s overall borrowing cost remained around 8.3% per annum. Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL) also saw its credit ratings reach decadal highs, with S&P and Fitch Ratings at BB/Stable, and Moody's at Ba3/Positive.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.