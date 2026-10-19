Vedanta Doubles South Africa Zinc Output To 5 Lakh Tonnes With ₹5,000 Crore Investment

Vedanta |

Mumbai: Vedanta Limited on Monday, October 18, 2026, announced it has doubled its annual zinc production capacity at its South Africa operations to 5 lakh tonnes (Metal-in-concentrate).

Investment Details

This expansion involved an investment of nearly US$ 600 million (approximately ₹5,000 crore) at Gamsberg (Phase II) within Vedanta Zinc International (VZI). South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Vedanta Limited Director Priya Agarwal-Hebbar inaugurated the expanded capacity.

Production Targets

Vedanta aims to achieve 30 lakh tonnes of annual zinc production across India and South Africa. Of this, 20 lakh tonnes are targeted from its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Limited, while Vedanta Zinc International aims to contribute 10 lakh tonnes annually.

Strategic Importance

The company stated that this expansion reinforces its position as the world's largest zinc producer. Zinc is essential for modern industrial and infrastructure development, particularly for galvanization.

Broader Investment

The current expansion is part of Vedanta's ZAR 21 billion (approximately US$ 1.5 billion or ₹12,500 crore) investment commitment made at the 2018 South Africa Investment Conference. President Ramaphosa highlighted the company's ambition to establish zinc smelting capacity in the Northern Cape.

Community Initiatives

Since acquiring Vedanta Zinc International in 2011, Vedanta has invested nearly US$ 20 million (approximately ₹167 crore) in community initiatives in South Africa. These initiatives benefit over 32,000 people annually, focusing on health, education, and social welfare.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.