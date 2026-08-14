Vedanta Wins Bid For 152-Hectare Manganese Block, Project To Support India’s Domestic Supply

Vedanta has won the bid for a 152-hectare manganese block in Andhra Pradesh. |

Mumbai: Vedanta Limited has been declared the successful bidder for the Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh, strengthening its presence in India’s mining sector.

The company informed the stock exchanges about the development on August 14, 2026. It received the successful bidder letter from the Andhra Pradesh Department of Mines and Geology on August 13.

The block was offered through an electronic auction conducted by the state department. Vedanta was selected after completing the required legal and regulatory steps, according to its filing.

Large Mining Area

The Punnam Manganese Block covers an area of 152 hectares. However, the site is presently at the G4 exploration stage, which is an early level of mineral study.

At this stage, initial surveys are generally carried out to understand whether mineral resources may be present. More detailed exploration will be required to assess the quantity and quality of manganese available at the site.

Vedanta did not disclose the bid value, expected investment, estimated reserves or a timeline for starting mining operations. It also did not provide details about the next approvals needed for the project.

Domestic Supply

The company said the block would further strengthen its diversified metals and mining portfolio. The project could also help meet India’s growing requirement for manganese by increasing the availability of the mineral from domestic sources.

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Higher local production may help India reduce its dependence on imported manganese. The mineral is widely used in steelmaking, where it improves the strength and durability of steel. It is also used in some battery materials and industrial products.

Vedanta has businesses across metals, mining, oil and gas, and natural resources. The latest win adds another mineral asset to its wider portfolio.

The successful bid is an important first step, but the project will need further exploration and statutory clearances before commercial mining can begin. Its final contribution will depend on mineral findings, approvals, investment decisions and the pace of development.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and intended for information only, not investment advice. Investors should exercise due caution.