Vedanta Q1 Net Profit Jumps 72% To ₹5,473 Crore, Higher Metal Prices And Weak Rupee Boost Earnings

Vedanta’s Q1 net profit surged 72 percent to Rs 5,473 crore. |

Mumbai: Vedanta Ltd reported a 71.8 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,473 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27, supported by higher sales, rising global metal prices and a weaker rupee.

The mining and metals conglomerate had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,185 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations surged 53.6 percent to Rs 24,205 crore during Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 15,754 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

However, the company’s total expenses increased to Rs 17,558 crore from Rs 13,203 crore during the same period last year.

Vedanta said its continuing operations recorded profit after tax of Rs 5,294 crore, representing a 152 percent year-on-year increase. EBITDA nearly doubled to Rs 8,469 crore, rising 98 percent from the previous year.

Finance costs increased 9 percent year-on-year but declined 5 percent compared with the preceding quarter.

Debt Reduction

The company’s net debt stood at Rs 8,299 crore as of June 30, 2026, falling by Rs 2,223 crore from the previous quarter. The reduction was mainly supported by strong cash flow from operations.

Executive Director Arun Misra said Vedanta delivered robust performance across the business segments of the demerged company. He attributed the performance to volume growth, cost efficiency, operational execution and value creation.

Demerger Progress

Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said the demerger process was unlocking significant shareholder value, with the combined market capitalisation of the resulting companies increasing by more than Rs 71,000 crore during the quarter.

The board also approved a draft scheme to demerge Vedanta’s real estate business into Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd on a going-concern basis.

Leadership Change

Vedanta’s board approved Misra’s reappointment as Executive Director and designated him Chief Executive Officer for one year, effective August 1, 2026. The appointment remains subject to shareholder approval.

Vedanta is a global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology, with operations spanning multiple commodities and markets.