Vedanta Aluminium Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises 33%, Reports ₹6,597 Crore

Mumbai: Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd today announced a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹6,597 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, a 33% increase compared to ₹4,958 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Financial Performance Highlights

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹21,105 crore, a 45% increase from ₹14,557 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 reached ₹21,702 crore.

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Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹12,870 crore. This compares to ₹11,969 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹12,445 crore in the preceding quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹14.39. This is up from ₹10.76 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and ₹4.55 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Demerger Scheme Update

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results during its meeting on 30 July 2026. The company also informed that the scheme of arrangement for demerger of the aluminium division of Vedanta Limited into Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd became effective on 1 May 2026.

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As part of the scheme, the company issued 391.03 crore equity shares of face value ₹1 each to eligible shareholders of Vedanta Limited.

Acquisition of BALCO

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd acquired a 51% equity stake in Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) from Vedanta Limited for ₹22,180 crore. The consideration was discharged through the issuance of 22,18,00,000 (Twenty-Two Crore Eighteen Lakh) 0.1% Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) of face value ₹1,000 each. The remaining 49% equity in BALCO is held by the Government of India.

Interim Dividend Declared

For the financial year 2026-27, the Board of Directors approved a first interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share of face value ₹1 each.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.