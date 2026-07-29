Vedanta Power Posts ₹423 Crore Consolidated Net Loss In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Vedanta Power Limited announced a consolidated net loss of ₹423 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹2,595 crore. This marks a decrease from ₹2,670 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and an increase from ₹1,981 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY26).

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹2,616 crore. Total consolidated expenses for the period amounted to ₹2,737 crore, up from ₹2,503 crore in Q4 FY26.

Exceptional Items Impact

The consolidated results for Q1 FY27 include a significant net exceptional loss of ₹487 crore. This compares to an exceptional loss of ₹45 crore in the preceding quarter and no exceptional item in the year-ago quarter.

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EBITDA Declines

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹291 crore. This is a decline from ₹594 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹417 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 were negative at ₹(1.08). This contrasts with a positive EPS of ₹0.36 in Q4 FY26 and ₹0.23 in Q1 FY26.

Scheme of Arrangement

According to the company, the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the scheme of arrangement for the demerger of the Merchant Power Undertaking of Vedanta Limited into the company on 9 January 2026. This scheme became effective on 1 May 2026, leading to the issuance of 3,91,03,88,057 equity shares to Vedanta Limited shareholders.

Supreme Court Penalty

In May 2026, the Supreme Court imposed a penalty on the company for alleged mis-declaration of declared capacity. Vedanta Power Limited has booked an exceptional loss of ₹127 crore, plus applicable late payment surcharge, during the current quarter in relation to this penalty.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.