Vedanta Oil And Gas Posts ₹945 Crore Q1 Net Profit

Mumbai: Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (formerly Malco Energy Limited) announced a consolidated net profit of ₹945 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026. The company’s Board of Directors approved the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results today, 29 July 2026.

Consolidated Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹2,507 crore. Total income for the period stood at ₹2,658 crore. Total expenses for the quarter were reported as ₹2,544 crore.

Standalone Financials

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹695 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Standalone revenue from operations was ₹1,447 crore for the same period. Total income on a standalone basis reached ₹1,504 crore, with total expenses at ₹1,645 crore.

Exceptional Items and Impairment

The consolidated results included a net exceptional gain of ₹1,056 crore from discontinued operations. This gain arose from the slump sale of businesses following Business Transfer Agreements dated 30 April 2026. The company also recognised a provision for impairment of ₹379 crore due to uncertainty regarding the recoverability of assets related to the Cambay Block PSC litigation.

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Demerger and Share Allotment

The Scheme of Arrangement, which demerged the Oil & Gas Undertaking of Vedanta Limited into the Group, became effective on 1 May 2026. Pursuant to this scheme, 3,910,388,057 equity shares of ₹1 each were allotted to eligible shareholders of Vedanta Limited on 4 May 2026.

Auditor Review

The statutory auditors, Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, issued a limited review report with an unmodified opinion on both the consolidated and standalone financial results. The board meeting commenced at 3:00 p.m. IST and concluded at 3:38 p.m. IST.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations was ₹2.42 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. On a standalone basis, basic earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations was ₹1.78 for the same period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.