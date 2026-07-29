Vedanta Iron And Steel Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹121 Crore

Mumbai: Vedanta Iron And Steel Limited today reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹121 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This compares to a consolidated net loss of ₹1,939 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and a net loss of ₹145 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹3,662 crore, up from ₹3,095 crore in Q1 FY26 but down from ₹3,863 crore in the preceding quarter. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹3,751 crore, compared to ₹3,340 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹4,090 crore in Q4 FY26.

Expenses and EBITDA

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹3,586 crore. This is a decrease from ₹3,962 crore in Q4 FY26 but an increase from ₹3,428 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated EBITDA from continuing operations for the quarter was ₹515 crore.

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Discontinued Operations

Profit after tax from discontinued operations was ₹10 crore for the quarter. Consolidated revenue from discontinued operations was ₹15 crore. The company reported segment results (EBITDA) from discontinued operations of ₹10 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for continuing operations stood at ₹0.29 for Q1 FY27, improving from a loss of ₹4.88 in Q4 FY26 and a loss of ₹0.42 in Q1 FY26. Total basic and diluted earnings per share (including discontinued operations) was ₹0.31 for the quarter.

Board Meeting Details

The company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results at a meeting that commenced at 3:50 p.m. IST and concluded at 4:28 p.m. IST on 29 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.