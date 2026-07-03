 Vedanta Power Sales Surge 38% in Q1 FY27, Generation Rises to 5,225 Million Units
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Vedanta Power Sales Surge 38% in Q1 FY27, Generation Rises to 5,225 Million Units

Vedanta Power Ltd reported a 38 percent year-on-year increase in power sales for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, reaching 5,225 million units. This growth was primarily driven by strong performance at its Meenakshi Energy plant.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 03, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
Vedanta Power Sales Surge 38% in Q1 FY27, Generation Rises to 5,225 Million Units
Vedanta Power Ltd reported a 38 percent year-on-year increase in power sales for the first quarter. |

Mumbai: Vedanta Power Limited announced on Thursday that its power sales for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, surged by 38 percent year-on-year, totalling 5,225 million units. The company's Meenakshi Energy plant significantly contributed to this growth.

Plant-wise Performance

Meenakshi Energy Ltd reported a 245 percent year-on-year increase in power sales, reaching 1,350 million units. On a sequential basis, sales at Meenakshi Energy grew by 16 percent from the previous quarter.

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Talwandi Sabo Operations

Sales at the Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant (TSTP) remained stable quarter-on-quarter at 2,723 million units. The Plant Availability Factor (PAF) for TSTP improved to 86 percent for the quarter, up from 77 percent in the previous financial year.

Sakti Thermal Plant Decline

Sales from the Sakti Thermal Plant, formerly known as Athena Power Plant, were 465 million units. This decline was due to reduced plant availability after a boiler blast in unit-I on April 14, 2026, which led to a temporary shutdown.

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Jharsuguda Sales

The Jharsuguda Thermal Plant recorded power sales of 687 million units. This represents a 1 percent increase from the prior quarter, but a 23 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of FY26.

Demerger Impact

Vedanta Power Limited was demerged from Vedanta Limited during the first quarter of FY27. The company noted that the reported quarter includes both pre- and post-demerger periods, which should be considered when comparing with previous periods.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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