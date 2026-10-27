 Raymond Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹32.06 Crore As Revenue Rises
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HomeBusinessRaymond Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹32.06 Crore As Revenue Rises

Raymond Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹32.06 Crore As Revenue Rises

Raymond Ltd reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company's profit surged by 131 per cent compared to the same period last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Raymond Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹32.06 Crore As Revenue Rises
Raymond |

Mumbai: Raymond Ltd on Tuesday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹32.06 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 September 2026. This is an increase of 131 per cent from the ₹13.89 crore profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹655.16 crore, marking a 24.16 per cent increase from ₹527.69 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter rose to ₹683.22 crore, up from ₹563.71 crore year-on-year. Total expenses also increased to ₹641.22 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹544.37 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for continuing operations improved to ₹3.36 for Q2 FY27, from ₹1.71 in Q2 FY26. For continuing and discontinued operations combined, basic EPS was ₹3.36, up from ₹1.71 in the year-ago quarter.

Share in Associates and Joint Ventures

Raymond's share in the profit of associates and joint ventures, net of tax, was ₹0.67 crore for Q2 FY27, against a loss of ₹0.22 crore in Q2 FY26. This contributed to the overall profit before exceptional items and tax.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated net profit from continuing operations was ₹62.91 crore, a significant increase from ₹34.51 crore in the prior half-year. Revenue from operations for the half-year reached ₹1,260.77 crore, up from ₹1,051.98 crore in the same period last year.

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Exceptional Items

In the year-ago quarter, Raymond recorded an exceptional loss of ₹167.40 crore, primarily due to the reversal of goodwill and stamp duty related to a scheme of arrangement. The current quarter did not report any exceptional items affecting comparability.

Preferential Warrants

Post the reporting period, shareholders approved a preferential issue of 33,28,686 convertible warrants to Minerva Ventures Fund at ₹645 per warrant, aggregating ₹214.70 crore. The company awaits regulatory approvals. Additionally, during Q2 FY27, Raymond allotted 66,57,373 convertible warrants to JK Investors (Bombay) Limited at ₹497 per warrant, receiving an upfront subscription of ₹82.72 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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