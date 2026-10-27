Raymond Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹32.06 Crore As Revenue Rises

Raymond |

Mumbai: Raymond Ltd on Tuesday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹32.06 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 September 2026. This is an increase of 131 per cent from the ₹13.89 crore profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹655.16 crore, marking a 24.16 per cent increase from ₹527.69 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter rose to ₹683.22 crore, up from ₹563.71 crore year-on-year. Total expenses also increased to ₹641.22 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹544.37 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for continuing operations improved to ₹3.36 for Q2 FY27, from ₹1.71 in Q2 FY26. For continuing and discontinued operations combined, basic EPS was ₹3.36, up from ₹1.71 in the year-ago quarter.

Share in Associates and Joint Ventures

Raymond's share in the profit of associates and joint ventures, net of tax, was ₹0.67 crore for Q2 FY27, against a loss of ₹0.22 crore in Q2 FY26. This contributed to the overall profit before exceptional items and tax.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated net profit from continuing operations was ₹62.91 crore, a significant increase from ₹34.51 crore in the prior half-year. Revenue from operations for the half-year reached ₹1,260.77 crore, up from ₹1,051.98 crore in the same period last year.

Exceptional Items

In the year-ago quarter, Raymond recorded an exceptional loss of ₹167.40 crore, primarily due to the reversal of goodwill and stamp duty related to a scheme of arrangement. The current quarter did not report any exceptional items affecting comparability.

Preferential Warrants

Post the reporting period, shareholders approved a preferential issue of 33,28,686 convertible warrants to Minerva Ventures Fund at ₹645 per warrant, aggregating ₹214.70 crore. The company awaits regulatory approvals. Additionally, during Q2 FY27, Raymond allotted 66,57,373 convertible warrants to JK Investors (Bombay) Limited at ₹497 per warrant, receiving an upfront subscription of ₹82.72 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.