Raymond Ltd Expands Andhra Pradesh Capacity With New Brownfield Facility

Raymond Limited |

Mumbai: Raymond Limited announced on October 12, 2026, that it is accelerating its capacity expansion in Andhra Pradesh. This expansion is being undertaken through its subsidiary companies to support strong business momentum and growing customer requirements.

New Brownfield Facility

The company's subsidiary is establishing an additional brownfield facility near its existing Mega manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. This interim capacity augmentation is expected to support incremental customer requirements and volumes during the current financial year.

Greenfield Project Progress

Raymond's planned greenfield project in Andhra Pradesh is progressing as scheduled. This larger greenfield facility aims to significantly enhance the company’s infrastructure and capacity for medium- to long-term growth plans.

Management Statement

Sanjeev Sharma, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JKMPTL-Raymond Group, said the accelerated expansion in Andhra Pradesh reflects strong business momentum. He added that the additional brownfield capacity will allow the company to respond faster to current customer requirements and capture near-term opportunities.

Two-Stage Expansion Strategy

The company is implementing a two-stage capacity expansion strategy. This includes near-term capacity augmentation for current requirements and incremental volumes, alongside long-term scalable infrastructure for future growth and customer opportunities.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.