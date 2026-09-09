Raymond Soars To Record High, Aerospace and Defence Push Fuels Powerful Market Breakout

Raymond Soars To Record High |

Mumbai: Raymond Limited shares surged more than 8% on Tuesday to touch a lifetime high of ₹847.30, as its growing aerospace and defence businesses drew investor attention following the company's restructuring.

The Raymond share price broke past its previous adjusted record high of ₹793.33. The stock was trading at ₹835.60, up 8.18%, with more than 4.50 million shares changing hands during morning trade.

Following the separation of its lifestyle and real estate businesses, Raymond's listed entity is increasingly focused on aerospace, defence, precision engineering and automotive components.

Aerospace Revenue Jumps 40%

Raymond reported a 13% year-on-year rise in Q1 FY27 total income to ₹628 crore, while EBITDA increased 14% to ₹100 crore. Profit after tax jumped 50% to ₹31 crore.

Its Aerospace & Defence segment delivered strong growth, with revenue climbing 40% to ₹123 crore. Segment EBITDA stood at ₹26 crore, translating into a margin of 21.2%.

₹5,960 Crore Order Book

Raymond's aerospace business has an order book of more than ₹5,960 crore, spread across a 10-year contract horizon.

The company also has an active ₹1,632 crore request-for-quotation (RFQ) pipeline. It supplies more than 1,300 aero-engine parts, including over 350 components for LEAP engines.

₹1,000 Crore Expansion Plan

Raymond is implementing an approximately ₹1,000 crore capacity expansion programme across aerospace, defence, precision technology and next-generation mobility.

The company reported a net cash surplus of ₹129 crore as of June 2026, providing financial flexibility for the expansion.

Raymond's transformation from a diversified conglomerate into an advanced-manufacturing-focused company has helped reshape its market positioning. However, converting its RFQ pipeline into orders, scaling capacity and maintaining margins will remain important for sustaining growth.