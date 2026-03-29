'Raymond - The Complete Man Not Just A Tagline, But...': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Industrialist & Padma Bhushan Awardee Vijaypat Singhania

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to former Chairman of the Raymond Group and Padma Bhushan awardee Vijaypat Singhania, who died in Mumbai at the age of 87 on Saturday. The CM said Dr Singhania's contribution to the textile industry, his philanthropy, and his adventurous spirit will continue to inspire generations.

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Taking to his official handle on X, CM Fadnavis wrote, "Raymond - The Complete Man is not just a tagline we all grew up with, but has set many trends - right from quality and perfection in entrepreneurship to communication and brand."

Offering his deepest condolences, the CM added, "I offer my humble tributes to the man who set the legacy called ‘Raymond’ Group. And deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti"

Singhania's leadership since 1980 as chairman and managing director, more than a decade before the economic liberalisation of 1991, heralded the arrival of the Indian consumer, ensuring that the textile brand could withstand the pressures unlike many legacy brands.

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Pursuits in both arenas, business and adventure, won him accolades, as he went on to receive India's third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, as well as the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. Not just this, in 1994, the Indian Air Force made him an Honorary Air Commodore in recognition of the over 5,000 hours of flying that he had put in, while in 2006, he was appointed the Sheriff of Mumbai.

On the business front, Singhania expanded Raymond into synthetic fabrics, denim, steel, industrial files, and cement, thus forging a diversified industrial conglomerate. In March 2007, Dr Singhania was appointed as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, a role he held until 2012. Singhania passed the baton of the Raymond Group to his son Gautam Singhania in 2000, but continued to be active in public life. Of late, though, his public appearances had become rare.

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