Panvel Charts Long-Term Infrastructure Roadmap, Focuses On Water Security And Transport Projects | X - Ashwini Vaishnav

Navi Mumbai: A high-level review meeting chaired by MLA Prashant Thakur has outlined a long-term roadmap for Panvel's infrastructure development, with a strong focus on strengthening the city's future water security through the proposed Shilar Dam project, expansion of Dehrang Dam, the Nhava-Sheva Water Supply Scheme (Phase III), and measures to ease traffic congestion at railway crossings.

Senior civic officials, elected representatives and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) functionaries attended the meeting to review the progress of key infrastructure projects and discuss strategies to meet the demands of the rapidly growing city.

The proposed Shilar Dam project, considered crucial for Panvel's long-term water supply, emerged as one of the meeting's key agenda items. Discussions centred on mobilising funds for the project through various government schemes and financial assistance.

Officials said the project is expected to provide additional water to the municipal corporation in the future, making it a vital investment not only for current residents but also for the city's expanding population. Participants stressed the need to accord priority to the project considering Panvel's long-term water requirements.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal to increase the height of Dehrang Dam to enhance its storage capacity. The proposal had earlier been discussed in the General Body meeting and will be taken forward after detailed technical, environmental and administrative assessments.

Officials noted that increasing the dam's storage capacity could substantially improve water availability for the municipal corporation area while enabling better utilisation of rainwater collected during the monsoon throughout the year.

A detailed review was also conducted of the Nhava-Sheva Water Supply Scheme (Phase III), described as one of the most important projects for meeting the city's growing water demand.

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With new residential townships, industries, educational institutions and commercial establishments coming up across Panvel, officials noted that the existing water infrastructure is under increasing pressure.

Pending works, technical challenges and project timelines were reviewed, and directions were issued to ensure timely completion of the scheme.

Traffic congestion at railway level crossings was another major issue discussed during the meeting. As vehicular movement has increased significantly across Panvel, the administration was directed to expedite the construction of railway overbridges at key locations to reduce delays, improve connectivity and minimise economic losses caused by traffic bottlenecks.

Addressing the meeting, MLA Prashant Thakur said Panvel is rapidly emerging as a world-class urban centre with major infrastructure projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu, JNPT, Metro and new highways driving urbanisation and population growth.

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"The decisions taken today will lay the foundation for the city's water supply and infrastructure for the coming decades," Thakur said, directing officials to ensure that projects related to essential civic services are completed without delay.

He emphasised that all departments must work in coordination to complete ongoing projects on schedule and provide timely relief to citizens.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Nitin Patil, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Leader of the House Paresh Thakur, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, corporators and senior civic officials.

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