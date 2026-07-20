OP Rajbhar Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over Alleged Casteist Remarks Against Rajbhar, Dalit Communities | X - @oprajbhar

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and its national president Akhilesh Yadav. He alleged that with defeat looming in the elections, Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have now resorted to caste-based abuse. In a post on social media, Rajbhar accused Samajwadi Party leaders of using abusive language against the Rajbhar and Dalit communities.

Rajbhar targets SP leaders

Rajbhar wrote, "Seeing the possibility of defeat in the elections, Samajwadi Party leaders and workers are resorting to abusive language and casteist remarks." He claimed that the former Samajwadi Party district president of Mau, who is also the current representative of the MP, had used objectionable language against the Rajbhar and Dalit communities.

अखिलेश यादव जी, सुन लीजिए।



चुनाव में हार पक्की देखकर अब आपकी पूरी गैंग गाली-गलौज और जातिवादी जहरीलेपन पर उतर आई है! आपका गुंडा, मऊ का पूर्व सपा जिलाध्यक्ष और वर्तमान में सांसद प्रतिनिधि, आपके स्वजातीय की हिम्मत तो देखिए। राजभर और 'चमारो' को खुलेआम गरिया रहा है। मां और बहन की… — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) July 20, 2026

Rajbhar further wrote, "Now that defeat in the elections is certain, your (Akhilesh Yadav's) entire gang has resorted to abuse and casteist venom." Addressing Akhilesh Yadav, Rajbhar remarked, "Akhilesh Ji, just look at the audacity of your fellow caste member, the former Samajwadi Party district president of Mau and the current representative of MP (Rajeev Rai). He is openly abusing Rajbhars and Dalits. He is hurling abuses involving mothers and sisters."

Remarks on communities and history

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Om Prakash Rajbhar wrote in his post, "Your loaders have not even seen 'Gadahiya Gol'... but you have studied in English abroad. Since your followers cannot study, you should at least tell them the history of the Rajbhars and the 'Chamars'. Tell them that we are descendants of Maharaja Suheldev and Maharaj Chanwar Sen. A warrior community is known as a martial community."

Rajbhar further wrote, "The tales of the bravery of the Chamar Regiment in the World War are spread from Nagaland and Kohima to Singapore. Jeeta 'Chamar' was a brave son of your own Etawah region and a revolutionary warrior. But you are so consumed by attachment to your own caste that you may not even have heard his name. Take out some time and read about him."

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Appeal to Akhilesh Yadav

The minister remarked, "During the Revolution of 1857, Jeeta Chamar Ji drove the British out of Etawah with such valour that not a single Firangi was seen for 100 miles. I am explaining this to you very humbly because we know that in the eyes of you and your fellow caste members, we are your 'pairon ki jooti' (footwear) and 'keede-makode' (insects). In your eyes, we are not even human beings."

Appealing to Akhilesh Yadav, Rajbhar said, "Tell the truth. In the eyes of the Yadav community, are Rajbhars and 'Chamars' not human beings? Change this mindset. Come out of this illusion as soon as possible. Explain it to your loaders. Merely displaying fake hooliganism on social media through songs projecting dominance does not make anyone brave. Desh ke khatir Rajbhar-Chamar jetna kareja hoe ke chahi."

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar says, "Akhilesh Yadav himself wants Azam Khan to be ruined. When his own government was in power and public funds were used, why wasn't the government land transferred in the name of the university?" pic.twitter.com/1QhKay3o7A — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

Viral video controversy

Rajbhar further said, "Akhilesh Ji, if your goons abuse us again, the Rajbhar and 'Chamar' communities will reduce the Samajwadi Party to rubble. If you want to abuse someone, abuse Om Prakash Rajbhar, not the community."

At the end of his post, OP Rajbhar wrote, "Jai Bharat, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Krishna, Jai Maharaj Suheldev, Jai Maharaj Chanwar Sen."

Notably, a video is going viral on social media. It is being claimed that Shiv Pratap Yadav alias 'Munna Yadav', the representative of Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai from the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat, made caste-based derogatory remarks against the Rajbhar and Dalit communities. It is over this issue that OP Rajbhar has now advised Samajwadi Party leaders and Akhilesh Yadav to change their mindset.