Raymond Withdraws Bombay HC Plea In Property Dispute With Anant Singhania

Raymond withdraws High Court plea, clearing way for lower court proceedings in dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 28: Raymond Limited has withdrawn its plea before the Bombay High Court in a property dispute involving alleged illegal occupation of company premises by businessman Anant Singhania, bringing an end to its challenge against a Sessions Court order.

Dispute began in 2019

The dispute began in October 2019, when Raymond filed a criminal complaint before a Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai under Section 452 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company alleged that Anant Singhania, son of Akshaypat Singhania (brother of Vijaypat Singhania), was unlawfully occupying its property.

Magistrate issued process

After recording the verification statement of the company’s authorised representative and directing a police inquiry under Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the magistrate, in December 2020, issued process (initiated criminal proceedings) against Singhania.

Sessions Court set aside order

Anant Singhania challenged this before the Sessions Court. In September 2021, the Sessions Court set aside the magistrate’s order, holding that the verification statement recorded at the initial stage was defective. It directed the magistrate to record a fresh verification statement before proceeding further in the case. Singhania was represented by advocate Wesley Menezes.

Raymond moved High Court

Raymond then moved the High Court through Dewani Associates, contending that the Sessions Court had erred in law and that the verification process had been properly conducted. The High Court admitted the company’s applications in December 2021 and indicated that it would examine a limited issue – whether the verification statement was valid.

However, the matter was not listed for final hearing for a considerable period. Raymond also filed an application seeking an early hearing, stating that the proceedings before the magistrate had come to a standstill due to the pending High Court case.

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Way cleared for proceedings

With the withdrawal of its plea, the Sessions Court’s direction to conduct a fresh verification now stands. This clears the way for the magistrate’s court to resume proceedings in the complaint after completing the required procedural step, allowing the case to move forward.

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