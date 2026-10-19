Power Mech Projects Secures ₹327.35 Crore Order From Vedanta Aluminium Metal

Power Mech Projects |

Mumbai: Power Mech Projects Ltd on Monday announced it has secured an order valued at ₹327.35 crore (excluding GST) from Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. The contract is for a period of 48 months.

Scope of Work

The order entails end-to-end operation and maintenance of a 130 MW (2 x 50 MW, 1 x 30 MW) power plant. It also includes the operation and maintenance of the Balance of Plant (BOP) for a 90 MW coal-fired co-generation power plant.

Project Location

These services will be executed at Vedanta Limited's facility in Kalahandi, Lanjigarh, Odisha, India. The order was awarded by a domestic entity.

Contract Duration

The contract period for these operations and maintenance services is set for 48 months. The company classified the nature of the order as operations and maintenance.

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