 Power Mech Projects Secures ₹327.35 Crore Order From Vedanta Aluminium Metal
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Power Mech Projects Secures ₹327.35 Crore Order From Vedanta Aluminium Metal

Power Mech Projects Ltd has received an order worth ₹327.35 crore from Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd for operations and maintenance services.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
Power Mech Projects Secures ₹327.35 Crore Order From Vedanta Aluminium Metal
Power Mech Projects |

Mumbai: Power Mech Projects Ltd on Monday announced it has secured an order valued at ₹327.35 crore (excluding GST) from Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. The contract is for a period of 48 months.

Scope of Work

The order entails end-to-end operation and maintenance of a 130 MW (2 x 50 MW, 1 x 30 MW) power plant. It also includes the operation and maintenance of the Balance of Plant (BOP) for a 90 MW coal-fired co-generation power plant.

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Project Location

These services will be executed at Vedanta Limited's facility in Kalahandi, Lanjigarh, Odisha, India. The order was awarded by a domestic entity.

Contract Duration

The contract period for these operations and maintenance services is set for 48 months. The company classified the nature of the order as operations and maintenance.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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