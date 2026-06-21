Power Mech Bags ₹1,008.90 Crore Order, Wins Major JSW Thermal Project In West Bengal

Power Mech Projects has secured a major ₹1,008.90 crore order |

Mumbai: Power Mech Projects Limited has secured a major new order worth Rs 1,008.90 crore, giving a strong boost to its business and future revenue visibility.

The company shared this update through a regulatory filing to stock exchanges on June 20.

The order is expected to strengthen Power Mech’s order book and improve its presence in India’s growing power infrastructure sector.

Order From JSW Thermal Energy

The contract has been awarded by JSW Thermal Energy Limited, a domestic company involved in power generation projects.

Under the agreement, Power Mech will carry out civil and structural work for the Boiler, Turbine and Generator (BTG) area of a thermal power plant.

The work is part of a 2x800MW thermal power project being developed in Salboni, West Bengal.

Such infrastructure work is important for setting up heavy power generation facilities and ensuring smooth plant operations.

Project To Strengthen Infrastructure

The new project highlights continued investment in India’s energy infrastructure.

Large thermal power plants play a key role in meeting rising electricity demand from industries, businesses and households.

Experts believe projects of this scale also create strong opportunities for engineering and construction companies such as Power Mech.

Winning such contracts helps improve long-term revenue flow and business stability.

Execution Timeline Set at 36 Months

According to the company, the project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months from the effective date or commencement of work.

A clear execution timeline provides better planning and improves earnings visibility over the coming years.

Power Mech also confirmed that the order is a domestic contract and is not related to any promoter or related-party transaction.

The order is seen as a positive development for the company as it continues to expand its infrastructure and power sector business.