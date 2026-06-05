BHEL Bags ₹21,000 Crore EPC Order, To Build 3x800 MW Meja Thermal Project in 70 Months

File Image | Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received a Notification of Award worth over Rs 21,000 crore from Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd.

Mumbai: State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth more than Rs 21,000 crore for the Meja Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Uttar Pradesh.

The company informed stock exchanges about the development on June 5.

The order has been awarded by Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited (MUNPL), a joint venture between NTPC Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).

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Project Capacity Stands at 2,400 MW

The project involves setting up three supercritical thermal power units of 800 MW each, taking the total planned capacity to 2,400 MW.

According to BHEL, it received the Notification of Award (NOA) from MUNPL on June 4, 2026. The project is located in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh and is expected to strengthen power generation capacity in the state.

Supercritical thermal power plants are considered more efficient than conventional coal-based plants as they consume less fuel and generate lower emissions per unit of electricity.

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Complete EPC Package Assigned to BHEL

Under the contract, BHEL will be responsible for the complete EPC package. This includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of the project facilities.

The company will execute the project through an International Competitive Bidding process, despite the award coming from a domestic entity.

Execution Timeline of Nearly Six Years

BHEL said the Completion of Facilities (COF) for the EPC package has been fixed at 70 months from the date of the Notification of Award.

The order value is over Rs 21,000 crore excluding GST, making it one of the largest orders received by the company in recent years.

Boost for BHEL’s Order Book

The fresh order is expected to strengthen BHEL’s already robust order pipeline and improve revenue visibility over the coming years.

The project also reflects continued investments in India's power infrastructure as electricity demand rises due to industrial growth, urbanisation and increasing energy consumption across sectors.

With the successful execution of the Meja project, BHEL is likely to further reinforce its position as one of the country's leading power equipment manufacturers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment, financial, business, or trading advice.