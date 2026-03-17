Power Mech Projects Secures ₹709.56 Crore Adani Order For Thermal Plant O&M Through 2031

Power Mech Projects Limited has secured a Rupees 709.56 crore domestic order from Adani Infrastructure Management Services Limited. |

Hyderabad: Power Mech is adding another major contract to its order book, strengthening its position in long-term power plant maintenance services with a multi-year deal from the Adani Group.

The company confirmed it has secured a large-scale contract from Adani Infrastructure Management Services Limited, part of the Adani Group. The order is valued at Rs 709.56 crores, excluding Goods and Services Tax. This marks a significant addition to Power Mech’s project pipeline and reinforces its presence in the power sector.

The contract covers operations and maintenance services, including overhauling work, at a 5x660MW thermal power plant located in Tiroda, Maharashtra. The agreement is structured as a KPI-based contract, indicating performance-linked delivery benchmarks. The detailed execution framework will follow tender documents and subsequent clarifications.

The project will run for a period of 60 months, beginning 1 April 2026 and concluding on 31 March 2031. This long-term engagement provides revenue visibility and operational continuity for Power Mech, while also deepening its relationship with a major infrastructure group.

The company clarified that the contract is a domestic order and does not involve any related party transactions. There is no promoter or group company interest in the awarding entity, underscoring the arm’s length nature of the deal. The order highlights Power Mech’s continued focus on securing large, long-duration contracts in the thermal power segment, supporting stable growth and execution visibility over the coming years.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing document and does not include external verification or additional sources.