 Power Mech Projects Secures Over ₹1,000 Crore Orders For Two 2x800 MW Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Projects
Power Mech Projects announced securing two major orders totaling over Rs 1,000 crore (excluding GST). It bagged a Rs 515 crore contract from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Pvt Ltd, and a Rs 490 crore order from Mahan Energen Ltd. Both involve erection, testing, commissioning, and manpower support for Steam Generator, Steam Turbine Generator, and auxiliaries.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Power Mech Projects on Wednesday said that it has secured two large-scale orders aggregating to over Rs 1,000 crore, excluding goods and services tax. According to a regulatory filing, the company has secured an order worth Rs 515 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Private Ltd.

The scope of work includes onsite services for the erection, testing, commissioning and manpower assistance for Performance Guarantee Test of Steam Generator (SG), Steam Turbine Generator (STG) and its auxiliaries for 2x800 MW Mirzapur Phase-I Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project. This order will be executed within 36 months from the required erection start date as notified in Notice To Proceed (NTP).

The company bagged another order worth Rs 490 crore from Mahan Energen Ltd. The scope of work includes onsite services for erection, testing, commissioning and manpower assistance for Performance Guarantee Test of Steam Generator (SG), Steam Turbine Generator (STG) and its auxiliaries for 2x800 MW Mahan Phase-III Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project. It will also be executed within 36 months from the required erection start date as notified in Notice To Proceed (NTP). 

