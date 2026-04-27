Power Mech Secures ₹227.95 Crore Railway EPC Order To Build Vande Bharat Depot

Power Mech Projects announced that it has secured an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction order worth Rs 227.95 crores from South Western Railway, Bangalore. |

Hyderabad: Power Mech Projects Limited has secured a significant infrastructure contract from South Western Railway, Bangalore, marking a fresh addition to its order book in the railway segment. The project focuses on developing a maintenance depot for Vande Bharat sleeper trains in Karnataka, highlighting the company’s growing role in high-value public sector infrastructure.

The order, valued at Rs 227.95 crores, including goods and services tax, will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction model. The scope involves building a dedicated maintenance facility at Thanisandra, located between Channasandra and Yelahanka stations. This strategic location positions the depot to support the operations of next-generation Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

The contract is entirely domestic in nature and has been awarded by a government entity, reinforcing Power Mech’s strong relationship with public sector clients. The absence of any promoter or group company interest in the awarding authority further underlines the arm’s-length nature of the transaction, ensuring compliance with regulatory norms and governance standards.

Execution timelines are clearly defined, with the project scheduled for completion within 30 months from the appointed date. This timeline reflects both the scale and complexity of the project, which involves comprehensive construction and engineering activities required to support modern train maintenance operations.

From an operational perspective, the project is expected to enhance Power Mech’s capabilities in railway infrastructure development, particularly in specialized maintenance facilities. The Vande Bharat train ecosystem represents a key area of expansion in India’s rail modernization efforts, and participation in such projects positions the company for future opportunities in similar high-speed and advanced rail initiatives.

The depot will play a crucial role in ensuring efficient upkeep of sleeper variants of Vande Bharat trains, which are designed for long-distance travel. By enabling regular maintenance and servicing, the facility is expected to contribute to operational reliability and safety standards in railway services.

This order aligns with Power Mech’s broader strategy of diversifying its portfolio across infrastructure verticals, including power, railways, and industrial construction. The EPC model also allows the company to maintain control over project execution, from design to delivery, potentially improving efficiency and margins. Overall, the contract represents a steady expansion of Power Mech’s footprint in India’s infrastructure development landscape, particularly within the railway modernization push.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official disclosure dated April 27, 2026, and does not include independent verification or external analysis beyond the provided document.