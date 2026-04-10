Power Mech Secures ₹296 Crore Mumbai Monorail O&M Contract For 5-Year Urban Transit Project

Power Mech Projects Limited has secured a Rs 296 crore operations and maintenance contract from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited for the Mumbai Monorail. |

Hyderabad: Power Mech Projects is stepping into urban transport operations with a major contract win, signaling a shift beyond its core power and infrastructure services into city mobility systems.

Power Mech Projects has secured a Rs 296 crore contract for operations and maintenance of the Mumbai Monorail. The award, received from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, covers a five-year period. The scope includes managing the 19.54 km corridor connecting Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Chembur, along with operations across 17 stations, marking a significant addition to the company’s order book.

Under the contract, the company will deliver comprehensive O&M services, including managing advanced rolling stock and upgraded Communication Based Train Control signaling systems. As highlighted in the press release on page 2, this involves handling both operational efficiency and technical systems, requiring high reliability and continuous service readiness in a live urban transport environment.

The project represents Power Mech’s formal entry into the urban mobility segment. Management indicated that the contract aligns with its broader strategy to diversify beyond traditional power plant operations and infrastructure services. By leveraging its experience in plant operations and maintenance, the company aims to build capabilities in transit systems, where round-the-clock performance and safety compliance are critical.

According to Chairman and Managing Director Sajja Kishore Babu, the contract strengthens the company’s positioning in rapidly expanding infrastructure sectors. He emphasized that the project creates synergy between existing O&M expertise and the specialized demands of urban transit. The company also plans to deploy trained personnel to ensure operational efficiency, passenger safety, and service reliability as ridership grows with improved connectivity.

Power Mech’s Mumbai Monorail contract highlights its strategic pivot toward diversified infrastructure services. By entering the urban mobility space, the company is positioning itself to tap into new growth avenues while leveraging its established operational expertise.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.