Thermax Subsidiary Secures ₹1600 Crore Boiler Contract For 800 MW Power Project

Thermax Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary secured an order worth approximately Rs 1600 crore for a domestic power project. |

Pune: In a late-evening disclosure, Thermax signaled a major order win that strengthens its presence in India’s power infrastructure space, particularly in high-capacity thermal projects.

Thermax’s subsidiary has clinched a contract valued at approximately Rs 1600 crore, marking a significant addition to its order book. The deal involves supplying a boiler package for a 1 × 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant. This scale underscores the company’s continued relevance in utility-scale energy solutions, especially in advanced thermal technologies.

The order has been awarded by M/s Anuppur Powerprojects Private Limited for a project located in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh. The scope spans design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply, along with supervision of installation and commissioning. It also includes conducting performance guarantee tests, indicating a full-cycle execution responsibility rather than a limited supply contract.

The contract aligns execution timelines with defined project milestones and delivery schedules, suggesting a phased rollout tied closely to the plant’s development progress. The company, through its subsidiary, is expected to play a critical role across multiple stages of the project lifecycle, reflecting its integrated capabilities in handling complex thermal power assignments.

This is a domestic order with no promoter or group company interest in the awarding entity, reinforcing transparency in the transaction. The project highlights Thermax’s continued focus on India’s energy sector, particularly in large-scale thermal infrastructure, where demand for efficient and high-capacity solutions remains steady.

Thermax’s latest order win signals sustained momentum in its core engineering and energy solutions business, backed by its ability to deliver end-to-end execution for complex industrial projects.

Disclaimer: This article is generated solely from the contents of the referenced corporate filing and does not include additional reporting, verification, or external sources.