Man Industries Wins ₹1,000 Crore Orders, Consolidated Order Book Rises To ₹4,100 Crore

Man Industries (India) and its Saudi Arabia-based subsidiary have secured new orders worth around Rs 1,000 crore. |

Mumbai: Man Industries (India) Limited and its Saudi Arabia-based step-down subsidiary, National Pipe Company Limited (NPC), have secured fresh orders worth around Rs 1,000 crore, providing a significant boost to the company's order book and future revenue visibility.

The company informed stock exchanges that Man Industries received orders worth about Rs 300 crore, while NPC secured orders worth nearly Rs 700 crore. The new contracts are related to the supply of various types of pipes for domestic and international customers.

Order book crosses Rs 4,100 crore

Following the latest order win, the company's consolidated unexecuted order book has increased to around Rs 4,100 crore. This provides strong business visibility for the coming quarters and reflects healthy demand in the pipe manufacturing sector.

The company said the orders demonstrate customer confidence in the technological capabilities and project execution strength of both Man Industries and NPC.

Domestic and international contracts

According to the filing, the orders have been received from a mix of domestic and international customers. The contracts involve the supply of different categories of pipes used across industries and infrastructure projects.

The company did not disclose the names of the customers but said the orders are spread across multiple markets. The diversified customer base is expected to support business growth and reduce dependence on any single region.

Execution planned within six to nine months

Man Industries said the newly secured orders are expected to be executed within a period of six to nine months. This timeline is likely to contribute to revenue generation during the current and upcoming financial periods.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the customers awarding these contracts. It further said that the orders do not fall under related-party transactions.

The latest order inflow strengthens Man Industries' position in the global pipe manufacturing industry and highlights continued demand from domestic as well as overseas markets.

Disclaimer: This story is based on a company filing with stock exchanges. Investors should verify details through official disclosures.