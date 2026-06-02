Transrail Lighting Wins ₹575 Crore Fresh Orders, Holds L1 Position Of Around ₹400 Crore Across Key Business Segments

Transrail Bags Fresh Orders Worth Rs 575 Crore. |

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting Limited has announced fresh order wins worth Rs 575 crore, strengthening its position in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) sector.

The new contracts are mainly from the Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business, along with orders from the Civil and Pole businesses.

Strong Pipeline Supports Growth

Apart from the new orders, the company has also secured an L1 (lowest bidder) position for projects worth around Rs 400 crore. This indicates a strong possibility of additional order inflows in the coming months.

The company said it continues to see healthy bidding opportunities in both domestic and international markets.

A strong order book combined with an active bidding pipeline is expected to provide better revenue visibility and support long-term business growth.

Key Projects Included in New Wins

According to the company, the Rs 575 crore order inflow includes major contracts in the T&D segment. One of the key projects involves the construction of a 500 kV HVDC transmission line for a leading customer.

The order book also includes supplies for international markets, specialised civil construction work and pole supply contracts.

Management Remains Optimistic

Randeep Narang, Managing Director and CEO of Transrail Lighting, said the latest order wins highlight the company’s diversified capabilities across different business segments.

He added that the strong unexecuted order book and encouraging bidding pipeline place the company in a good position to maintain growth while ensuring disciplined project execution and sustainable margins.

Global Presence

Transrail Lighting is a turnkey EPC company focused mainly on power transmission and distribution. With more than four decades of experience, the company operates in 63 countries across five continents.

Its business portfolio includes transmission lines, substations, civil construction, railways, solar projects, and pole and lighting solutions. The company employs over 2,700 people globally.