KEC International Bags ₹1,002 Crore Orders Across Power, Renewables & Rail Segments

KEC International has secured fresh orders worth Rs 1,002 crore across its Transmission & Distribution, and Cables & Conductors businesses. |

Mumbai: KEC International continues to build momentum in the infrastructure space with a fresh round of order wins that span power transmission, renewable energy and railway technology projects.

Power Orders Drive Growth

The biggest push came from the Transmission & Distribution business, where KEC secured multiple contracts across India and the Americas. The company won a ±500 kV HVDC transmission line project from a private developer in Western India, adding another high-value project to its growing power transmission portfolio. It also secured 132 kV cabling works from a steel producer in Eastern India, alongside tower, hardware, and pole supply orders in overseas markets. These contracts are expected to further strengthen KEC’s position in large-scale power infrastructure development.

Renewables Expand Presence

The company also secured a major renewable energy order involving a 100+ MW wind project in Southern India. The contract came from an existing private-sector customer, reflecting continued demand for clean energy infrastructure as India accelerates its renewable capacity targets. The latest project adds to KEC’s growing presence in the wind energy segment and broadens its renewable portfolio beyond traditional transmission projects.

Rail Technology Gains Pace

In the transportation business, KEC won two orders in the Automatic Block Signaling segment in Southern India. The projects underline increasing investments in technology-driven railway modernization across the country. Automatic Block Signaling systems help improve rail traffic management, operational safety and train movement efficiency. The company believes these orders reinforce its standing in advanced railway infrastructure and signaling solutions.

Management Sees Strong Momentum

Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the order inflow demonstrates balanced growth across businesses. He noted that the HVDC transmission order has significantly strengthened the company’s domestic T&D order book, particularly in the high-voltage transmission segment. He also said the renewables business is expanding steadily through repeat business while transportation projects continue to strengthen KEC’s position in technologically enabled railway systems. The company additionally secured several orders in its Cables & Conductors business across Indian and overseas markets, supporting diversification across sectors and geographies.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing and press release issued by KEC International Limited on May 5, 2026, and does not include reporting, verification or inputs from external sources.