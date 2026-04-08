KEC International Secures ₹2,518 Crore Orders Across Segments, Boosts Civil & Rail Portfolio

KEC International Ltd. has secured new orders worth Rs. 2,518 crore across civil, |

Mumbai: KEC International is stacking up fresh wins, and this time the scale is hard to miss. The infrastructure EPC player has landed a diversified set of orders that strengthen both its domestic and international footprint.

Civil Business Breakthrough

The headline win comes from the civil segment, where KEC secured its largest-ever commercial real estate order from a developer in western India. This marks a milestone for the business, signaling a deeper push into high-value urban infrastructure and premium clients. The scale of the project also suggests growing execution confidence in complex real estate developments.

Rail Tech Expansion

In transportation, the company picked up an order under the Train Collision Avoidance System, part of India’s Kavach initiative. Executed through a joint venture, this project strengthens KEC’s position in railway safety systems. It also aligns the company with India’s broader push to modernize rail infrastructure using indigenous technology.

Global T&D Momentum

The transmission and distribution segment contributed multiple international wins. These include transmission line projects in Africa, along with additional orders spanning substations and supply contracts across Europe and the Americas. The spread of orders indicates geographic diversification and a rebound in demand, particularly in African markets.

Cables Segment Gains

KEC also secured orders for cables and conductors across domestic and overseas markets. These contracts complement its EPC operations, ensuring steady demand across integrated business lines and reinforcing its supply capabilities in core infrastructure materials.

Outlook Strengthens Further

Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal indicated that the order inflow reflects strong momentum across verticals, with civil and transportation emerging as key growth drivers. He also pointed to improving international demand trends, especially in transmission markets.

KEC International’s latest order haul reinforces its multi-segment growth strategy and positions it well to capitalize on infrastructure investments both in India and globally.

Disclaimer : This article is based on company filings and disclosures and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct independent research before making financial decisions.