Quadrant Future Tek Highlights ₹8,978.76 Million Order Book As KAVACH 4.0 Enters Final Trial Stage

Mumbai: Railway safety technology developer Quadrant Future Tek Limited has moved a step closer to regulatory approval for its KAVACH 4.0 train protection system, marking a key step toward broader commercial deployment with Indian Railways.

Quadrant Future Tek Limited has entered the final phase of the approval process for its KAVACH 4.0 system after progressing to passenger field trials. The system forms part of the Indian Railways Automatic Train Protection initiative, designed to prevent train collisions and improve operational safety. Indian Railways has allocated a dedicated rail route and train to the company for conducting the final round of trials. Once completed successfully, the company expects to receive final certification from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation.

Before reaching the field trial stage, the system underwent extensive testing covering multiple safety and operational parameters. These included type testing, functional safety assessments, braking and performance validation, communication reliability checks, environmental endurance testing, and collision avoidance scenarios. The process also included SPAD protection, brake interface validation, secure radio communication testing, and system integration checks. The validation framework follows CENELEC SIL-4 safety compliance standards, one of the highest safety benchmarks for railway signalling technologies.

Company management attributed the progress to focused execution by its embedded systems design and development teams. The KAVACH system is designed to improve passenger safety while supporting higher train speeds and the modernization of railway infrastructure. Reaching the field trial stage represents a significant technological milestone for the company and highlights its engineering capability in developing complex railway safety systems.

Quadrant Future Tek reported an executable order book of Rs 8,978.76 million as of February 28, 2026. Of this, Rs 6,130.35 million relates to the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of onboard KAVACH equipment across 768 locomotives and EMUs scheduled for delivery in the financial year 2026–27. Another Rs 2,848.41 million order relates to the installation of KAVACH equipment across 1,109.2 route kilometres of railway track received from RailTel Corporation of India Limited.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of a corporate press release issued by Quadrant Future Tek Limited and has been rewritten into a news-style format without using external sources or additional information.