RailTel Secures ₹115.2 Crore Services Order From Power Grid Corporation Of India

RailTel Corporation of India Limited announced that it has received a Letter of Intent from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for a services-related contract. The estimated value of the order stands at Rs 1,15,20,49,000, including taxes. The contract represents a significant addition to RailTel’s portfolio of projects involving infrastructure and technology services.

The project is scheduled to be executed over an extended timeframe. According to the disclosure, the contract is expected to run until September 10, 2034. Such long-term service engagements typically involve sustained operational responsibilities and ongoing project execution across multiple phases, contributing to revenue visibility over several years.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, which issued the Notification of Award under its project framework. RailTel confirmed that the order pertains to services and that the company received the work order on March 10, 2026, at 18:43 hours.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity related to this contract. RailTel also stated that the order does not qualify as a related party transaction, confirming that the contract was awarded under standard commercial terms. The new contract strengthens RailTel’s order pipeline while expanding its engagement with major government-linked infrastructure organizations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory disclosure issued by RailTel Corporation of India Limited dated March 11, 2026, regarding a Letter of Intent received from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. No additional sources or independent reporting were used in preparing this article.