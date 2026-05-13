L&T Secures Significant Middle East Power Transmission Orders For High-Voltage Substations

Larsen & Toubro’s Power Transmission & Distribution business has secured significant EPC orders from clients in the Middle East to build extra-high voltage substations, reinforcing the company’s international infrastructure footprint. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro has added another set of international power infrastructure contracts to its order book as demand for grid modernization gathers pace across the Middle East. The engineering giant’s latest win strengthens its presence in high-voltage transmission projects, an area seeing increasing investments due to rapid urbanization and industrial expansion.

L&T’s Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical secured a batch of engineering, procurement, and construction contracts for setting up extra-high voltage substations in the Middle East. The projects include one 380 kV substation and two 132 kV substations designed to support rising electricity consumption and improve grid stability in large load centres.

The company classified the orders as “significant,” a category that represents contracts valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. The projects are expected to help decongest transmission networks while ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to fast-growing regions.

The contracts have been awarded on a turnkey basis, meaning L&T will handle the complete execution cycle from engineering and procurement to construction and commissioning. The company said the projects are tied to stringent completion timelines, highlighting the importance of rapid deployment in the region’s expanding power sector.

The PT&D business has increasingly focused on technology-driven energy infrastructure projects, including smart transmission and distribution networks. Alongside conventional grid projects, the business also works on digital energy solutions and last-mile electrification initiatives across international markets.

L&T’s transmission and distribution business currently operates across 30 countries spanning SAARC, ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and CIS regions. The latest order win further deepens its Middle East presence, a market that continues to invest heavily in electricity infrastructure to support economic diversification and renewable energy integration.

The company, which describes itself as a 32 billion dollars multinational enterprise, has maintained a strong focus on infrastructure, technology, and engineering-led projects for decades. It also highlighted its growing emphasis on AI and digital capabilities as part of its long-term strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing and press release issued by Larsen & Toubro dated May 13, 2026. It does not include independent reporting, verification, or additional external sources.